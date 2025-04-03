B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,642,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $379.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

