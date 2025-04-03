B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBH opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.