B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 50,995 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.