Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,594 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $558.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

