Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 65,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

