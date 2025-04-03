Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,569 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

