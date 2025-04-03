ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $642.54 and last traded at $642.51, with a volume of 601464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $669.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.