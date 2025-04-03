Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as low as C$7.59. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.72, with a volume of 166,600 shares.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$806.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

