Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, and Snowflake are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are significantly involved in the development, application, or integration of AI technologies. These companies may range from industry giants to innovative startups that use AI to enhance their products and services, often driving transformative changes in various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $14.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.24. 3,301,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,550. The stock has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.50.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 24,884,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,196,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $105.72.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $50.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $773.63. 898,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $933.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $982.64.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.15. 4,320,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.27. 3,525,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40.

