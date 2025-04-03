Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). 590,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,101,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.98 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.05. The company has a market cap of £25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

