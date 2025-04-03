Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Purchases £150,558.86 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider James Ormonde acquired 320,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £150,558.86 ($195,505.60).

Argentex Group Trading Down 4.9 %

LON:AGFX traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.50 ($0.55). 289,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.80. Argentex Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

