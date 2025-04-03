Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Releases Earnings Results

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Argentex Group had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 17.07%.
Argentex Group Price Performance
LON:AGFX opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.80. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).
Argentex Group Company Profile
Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentex Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.