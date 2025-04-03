Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Releases Earnings Results

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Argentex Group had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 17.07%.

LON:AGFX opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.80. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

