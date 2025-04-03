Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,064 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

