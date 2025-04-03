Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of EFV opened at $58.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.