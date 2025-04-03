Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,936,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCB opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

