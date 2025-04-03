Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 262.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 3,014,069 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

