Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,228 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.