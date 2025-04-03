Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,120,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,844,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.