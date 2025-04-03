Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,556.50 ($20.21) and last traded at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.48), with a volume of 7400072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,682.50 ($21.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($27.59) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.16) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.37).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,789.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

