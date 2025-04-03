Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
