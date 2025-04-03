AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.340–0.310 EPS and its FY25 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.31) EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

