Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 231291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $696.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Angi by 250.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.