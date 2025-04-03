Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $1,477.18

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,480.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,400.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,345.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,330.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.