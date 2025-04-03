Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $30.88

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $863.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.