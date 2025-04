Analysts’ New Coverage for April 3rd (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARTW, ASPS, AVGR, B, BBGI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

