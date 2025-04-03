Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 521.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

