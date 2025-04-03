Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $14,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,537.42. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

