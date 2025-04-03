Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 438.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

