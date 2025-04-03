American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $11.26. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,925,857 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

