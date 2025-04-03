American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after acquiring an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 980,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

