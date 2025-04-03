Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 46.1% – Here’s Why

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) traded up 46.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.77). 37,769,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 848% from the average session volume of 3,986,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.58.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

