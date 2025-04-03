Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 22.5% – Time to Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.30 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.53 ($1.49). 12,580,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 3,592,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Alphawave IP Group
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.
