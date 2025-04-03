Allstate Corp Invests $343,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.68, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

