Allstate Corp Invests $325,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

