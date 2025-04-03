Allstate Corp Invests $278,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

