Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 2,388 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.8 %

ALLE stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

