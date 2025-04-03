Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 183579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

