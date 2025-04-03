Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in March

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 486,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.