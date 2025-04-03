Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 458,747 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458,747 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.70% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $107,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

