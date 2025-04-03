Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 254,533 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $99,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

