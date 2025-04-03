Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 171,968 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Oshkosh worth $95,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.