Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196,996 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $103,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Shares of UPS opened at $110.16 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

