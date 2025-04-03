Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 270,598 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.66% of Crocs worth $105,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Crocs by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $111.54 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

