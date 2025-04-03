Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881,707 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 825,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.97% of ADT worth $123,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ADT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,003,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,824,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

