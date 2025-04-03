Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $130.86 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.11% of ABM Industries worth $130,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.32 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.