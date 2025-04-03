Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $101.47 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 12.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $101,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

