Allen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Allen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Energizer by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Energizer by 1,959.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

