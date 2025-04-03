Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.82 and traded as high as C$7.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 2,395,153 shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

