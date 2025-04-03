Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 3,211,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.95. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Grund sold 55,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $116,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,415.90. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,823,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 683,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

