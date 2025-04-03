Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.23% of Air Lease worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Up 3.2 %

AL stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

